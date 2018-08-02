Former Harlandale ISD police officer charged with stealing district's iPads

SAN ANTONIO - A former Harlandale ISD police officer allegedly took advantage of his position and stole Apple iPads belonging to the school district.

Asael Contreras is charged with theft.

The Bexar County indictment said that back in 2014, Contreras stole electronics believed to valued somewhere between $500 and $1500 while being employed as an officer for the school district.

The indictment did not specifically say how Contreras managed to steal the iPads, or if anyone else was involved in the crime.

Harlandale ISD is made up of 14 square miles on the South Side of San Antonio within Bexar County. The district's website said the district serves roughly 15,000 students with two traditional high schools, four middle schools and 13 elementary schools.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.