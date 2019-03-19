Former Judson football player shot during robbery while in Florida on spring break

A former Judson High School student and football player; and another man were shot during a robbery in Florida, authorities said.

Xavier Morris and Jay Bias are recovering at a Miami-area hospital. They both are current members of the Texas A&M-Commerce football team.

Morris, a redshirt junior at Commerce, is a 2016 graduate of Judson High School and plays linebacker for the Lions, according to the university’s website.

He was also selected to the San Antonio All-Star football game after his senior season with the Rockets, and was named the team’s most valuable player and team captain.

According to a statement released by the university, Morris and Bias were robbed and shot at gunpoint early Saturday morning while on spring break.

Commerce head football coach David Bailiff and Director of Athletics Tim McMurray traveled to Florida to be with the players and their families.

Miami police have released few details about the shooting, and no arrests have been reported.

The families of both players and the university released the following statements.

"Our families are so grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers that continue for Jay and Xavier. As they continue their remarkable progress and recovery from this unthinkable act of violence, we ask everyone to please respect our families and our focus on their support and recovery, as they are both clinically stable.

"We will not be making further comments on this matter so we can focus on the well-being of our sons and their return to Texas. We appreciate the support and guidance from everyone who is close to our sons, especially Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the administration and coaches from Texas A&M-Commerce."

From Texas A&M University-Commerce:

"As an institution, we continue to focus on supporting the Bias and Morris families and all those associated with this horrific incident. In response to numerous inquiries of how to best help the families, our Athletics program has worked with the Lone Star Conference and the NCAA to create a Go Fund Me page to assist the family with medical and recovery expenses associated with this event.”

