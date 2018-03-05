Police officer reunited with K-9 after being critically injured in crash

SAN ANTONIO - A police officer who lost part of his leg in a car crash in February 2017 was reunited with his K9 partner on Sunday for the first time since the crash.

Luis Farias was serving as the Interim Police Chief in Benavides when he crashed his truck while on his way to see some of his friends. Farias said he had just worked a double shift between his non-policing job and being on duty and had been feeling drowsy when he hit a patch of fog and lost control of his car.

"The truck landed against the tree," Farias said, recalling the crash. "And when it hit, it hit the tree, it ejected me out the window."

Farias lost part of his left leg in the crash, but considers himself lucky. Lucky to be alive, and to see his dog again.

"You know, I shouldn't be here," Farias said. "I really shouldn't be here. It's just a blessing I'm alive.

It took Blue, Farias' police K-9, a few minutes to recognize Farias. After the first lick of his face, Blue knew.

Farias said Blue ended up in the care of another police handler in the Valley following the crash. From therapy and surgeries, Farias said the recovery process has taken up much of his time.

Now, Blue is staying with Bexar County Deputy Tammy Johnson.

"I feel so bad that nobody was able to see his dad, and we're going to start visiting at least once a week," Johnson said.

Sunday was only a visit, but Farias hopes someday he'll be back with Blue for good.

Farias said he wants to get back into law enforcement in some capacity -- hopefully with Blue by his side.

