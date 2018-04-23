Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized after contracting blood infection

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, his office said.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath shared a statement on Twitter regarding Bush’s health.

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant,” the statement read.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

The news comes days after Bush's wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, was laid to rest on Saturday.

