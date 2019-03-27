Former SA city manager Sheryl Sculley talks about her retirement, what's next

SAN ANTONIO - Sheryl Sculley was San Antonio's city manager for 13 and a half years, so many were surprised when she announced her retirement in the fall. On Tuesday night, the local business community held a ceremony to honor Sculley and her work.

KSAT was able to catch up with her to talk to her about her retirement, reflections on the past and what's next for her.

After more than a decade, the torch has been passed.

Sheryl Sculley's successor is her former deputy city manager, Erik Walsh.

"I'm very excited for him. I've been in the office this month helping Erik with the transition, answering questions. We talked this afternoon about a couple of issues that are ongoing right now, but most importantly, I know they can carry on," she said.

Some of those issues are 200 projects from the 2017 bond, including streets, sidewalks, libraries, fire stations, museums, parks and more.

"The city is also contemplating the climate action and adaptation plan. We are in negotiations with the fire union, and I'm hopeful that they will be reasonable and come back with proposals that the city can afford," Sculley said.

After contentious past discussions, the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association pushed Proposition B during the last election cycle, limiting the salary of the new city manager. Sculley retired shortly after.

When asked if the vote affected her decision to leave, she said, "Actually, I've been thinking about retiring for several years. I've been in city management for more than 40 years in three great cities, three great states, I'm glad, and, of course, this has been my favorite city."

So will she leave her favorite city?

"I have had several offers and several people have talked with me. I'm not making any quick decisions. I know I'll always be doing something, whether it's in the private sector or volunteer work. I don't plan to be a city manager. I'm also working on a book," Sculley said.

For the next four to six months, however, she plans to simply relax.

"We are staying in San Antonio for now and we're excited to still be here," she said.

As for the upcoming City Council election, Sculley said it will definitely be different watching from afar, but she has faith the public will choose the best people for our community.

