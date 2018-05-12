Former teacher of 16-year-old found shot dead in ditch says teen caught up in wrong crowd

SAN ANTONIO - The former teacher of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in a ditch last year says the student got caught up in the wrong crowd.

Bonny Simmons’ body was found in April 2017.

Vida Floyd said she taught Simmons in the sixth grade. She said the teen began skipping school after her father died.

“As educators, we are tired of burying our kids,” Floyd said.

A forensic sketch brought Simmons’ disappearance to light. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released the sketch in the hopes of identifying a badly decomposed body found with gunshot wounds to the head.

Floyd taught Simmons at Ed White Middle School. She said the teen had a special personality.

“When I looked at that picture and I looked at Bonnie’s picture on social media, I thought, ‘This looks just like Bonnie,'” Floyd said. “Then when it talked about short stature, I just had to catch my breath.”

When Simmons went to high school, Floyd kept up with her.

“I know when her father died, I was told she really went down. She was really close to her daddy,” Floyd said.

The news of Simmons’ death came as a shock to many of the teachers at Ed White Middle School. Floyd and some of her former students, who were Simmons’ classmates, had no idea the teen was missing.

“That is a mystery to me. How do you not notify the authorities that someone in your family has been missing? I don’t understand that,” Floyd said.

Floyd and Simmons’ loved ones want the suspects to be found.

“Several gunshots to the head — I am sorry. I hope they catch them. We hope they catch them,” Floyd said.

