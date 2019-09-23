Former Texas Longhorns quarterback, high school star dies at 32

AUSTIN, Texas - Former Texas quarterback and high school star Jevan Snead was found dead in Austin over the weekend. Snead was 32 years old.

Austin police tell KSAT that officers responded to a deceased person call Saturday in the 1200 block of South Congress Avenue at 9:05 p.m.

Officers located Snead's body and identified it as him later.

Police said Snead's death is not considered suspicious, but an investigation is ongoing.

Snead played at Texas in 2006 but lost the starting quarterback competition to Colt McCoy.

He then transferred to Ole Miss and was the Rebels' starting quarterback for two seasons.

Snead was an All-American and two-time all-state quarterback at Stephenville High School.

Snead's death comes a little more than a month after former Longhorns running back Cedric Benson died in a motorcycle crash at the age of 36.

Very sad day with news of the passing of former Texas QB Jevan Snead. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Dnlq40MgKw — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 22, 2019

