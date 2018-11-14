Former worker stole valuables from Hunt ranch to buy guns, vehicles, deputies say

HUNT, Texas - A former ranch employee in Hunt is accused of stealing several valuable items and then selling them to buy guns and vehicles.

Garrett Wayne Meyer, 35, was arrested and charged with theft.

Meyer worked at a ranch off Highway 39 in Hunt when the thefts were reported.

According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, investigators found a Ford truck, 27 rifles, 28 pistols and several other stolen valuable items in Bryan.

Deputies said they're making arrangements to recover more of the stolen property in Leakey and College Station.

