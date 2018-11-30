Founder of women's running group hopes to empower local girls, women

SAN ANTONIO - The number 261 is the race number of the first woman to officially register and complete the Boston Marathon. Since then, Kathrine Switzer has established the group 261 Fearless with the goal of empowering women through running. Now, the group is officially launching a club in San Antonio.

As part of the official launch, 261 Fearless Club Texas Hill Country and Girls on the Run Bexar County hosted Switzer at Cable Elementary on Thursday.

Along with words of encouragement and some advice for the young runners there, Switzer shared her own story of being the first woman to register and run the Boston Marathon. She said she was 19 at the time and lost a little confidence when a race official tried to knock her off the course.

“Trying to help people has been my motivating factor ever since I was attacked in the Boston Marathon in 1967," Switzer said. "I know that people everywhere are put down and don’t have a chance, and if we can give them a little boost, a little help, it can change the world.”

Switzer said she is excited about the official launch of 261 Fearless in San Antonio and about the collaboration of 261 and Girls on the Run Bexar County.

“When you look at the social revolution that’s taking place with running in this country, 58 percent of all the runners are women now," Switzer said. "And they are not running to be Olympic athletes. They’re running because it gives them such a great sense of empowerment, and with 261 Fearless and Girls on the Run, I think we can go such a long way.”

Switzer's message Thursday was to inspire girls to grow up loving running and loving themselves.

“It was amazing," said Minka Misangyi, executive director of Girls on the Run Bexar County. "It just chokes me up. I was choked up the whole time, listening to her (Kathrine Switzer) because it’s exactly the message we want our girls to hear — to believe in themselves, to be grateful, to be kind to others and to always do their best.”

As part of the launch, Switzer was also a part of a panel discussion at Trinity University.

The discussion also featured city manager Sheryl Sculley, San Antonio Amputee Foundation founder and 2017 CNN Hero Mona Patel, former CST Brands CEO Kim Lubel and the director of Tulane University's Women's Sports Medicine Program, Dr. Mary Mulcahey.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.