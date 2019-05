SAN ANTONIO - Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver ran a stop sign, causing a crash, police said.

Officers said the driver of a Dodge was headed south on Huron Street near Stonewall when he ran a stop sign and hit another car, which had two people in it.

Police said a teenage passenger from the Dodge, who was unlawfully carrying a firearm, ran from the scene, but he was found nearby.

No one was critically injured, police said.

