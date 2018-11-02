Four Komodo dragons hatch on Halloween at the San Antonio Zoo

Four Komodo dragons hatched on Halloween at the San Antonio Zoo. It was the second largest successful clutch of Komodo dragons hatched at the zoo.

The eggs were laid in the spring by the 14-year-old mother, Tiga.

Komodo dragons are native to the Indonesian islands of Komodo, Padar, Flores, Gili Motang and Rinca.

They can grow up to be 8.5 feet long and weigh 200 pounds. In the wild, they can live up to 30 years.

While not on the endangered species list, Komodo dragons are listed as vulnerable. Zoo officials say their numbers are declining in the wild due to limited range and fragmented populations.

Zoo visitors will be able to visit the baby dragons at the zoo's Reptile House in a few months.

Slideshow of Komodo dragons:

Video of the Komodo dragons from the San Antonio Zoo: