Four people escape house fire; front of home a complete loss

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department spent their afternoon knocking down a fire that destroyed at least half of a home on the southeast side of town.

Fire officials said the fire broke out at a home in the 500 block of Drexel Avenue just before 1:00 p.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, four people had already escaped the home without injuries.

A chief on scene said the front of the home is a total loss but firefighters were able to save the back part of the home.

As of right now, the fire is still under investigation.

