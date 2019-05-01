Four San Antonio pools will open to public on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is opening four local public pools for the summer season.

Open swim is Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.

San Antonio residents who want to swim laps can take advantage of lap swim hours Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Woodlawn is also open for lap swimming on Fridays from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Appropriate swimwear is required at all pool locations.

Pools:

Heritage

1423 Ellison Dr.

Lady Bird Johnson

10700 Nacogdoches

Southside Lions

3100 Hiawatha

Woodlawn

221 Alexander Ave.

For more information on San Antonio's public swimming pools, click here.

