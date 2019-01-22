Fox News Channel hosting 'Battle at the Border' panel in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Fox News Channel's Brian Kilmeade will be in San Antonio Friday to host a panel discussion regarding the border security and immigration.

Kilmeade will be joined by panelists including Texas lawmakers and experts on border issues, according to a description of the event.

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren will make a guest appearance.

The panel discussion will be held at the JW Marriott - San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trump cites San Antonio as an example of a city where a border wall has worked. It’s located 150 miles north of Mexico and there is no wall. pic.twitter.com/CyiOiGuCy3 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 19, 2019

The event is free and open to individuals 18 years or older; however, a space must be reserved in advance through EventBrite.

The panel discussion will be aired on Fox News Channel at 7 p.m. Sunday and again at 10 p.m.

The event comes nearly a week after President Donald Trump touted a non-existent border wall in San Antonio.

“You look at different places, they put up a wall, no problem," Trump told members of the media Saturday. "You look at San Antonio, you look at so many different places, they go from one of the most unsafe cities in the country to one of the safest cities, immediately, immediately.”

San Antonio is approximately 240 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border and does not have a border wall.

