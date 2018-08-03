Fredericksburg named prettiest town in Texas by Architectural Digest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - The small town of Fredericksburg, just a short drive from San Antonio, was recently named the prettiest town in Texas by Architectural Digest.

Fredericksburg is a popular destination for Alamo City locals and is known for peaches, wineries and lavender fields.

Fredericksburg was settled by Germans more than 160 years ago, and the tiny town has embraced that heritage with gusto, seen in signs posted throughout the city saying “Willkommen” in big, bold letters.

The town is also on its way to becoming a Dark-Sky community and will be submitting an application in November.

Light pollution is a problem radiating throughout the world, and currently the only two Texas cities that hold the designation are Dripping Springs and Horseshoe Bay.

