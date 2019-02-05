Free admission at The DoSeum this weekend for federal employees

SAN ANTONIO - The DoSeum has announced a free weekend for federal employees and their families.

The DoSeum received a gift from USAA Foundation Inc., which allowed the children's museum to open its doors for free Feb. 9 and 10.

Federal employees with valid photo ID, including current and former military personnel and members of their households, will be able to visit The DoSeum at no charge.

Besides Federal Employee Appreciation Weekend, The DoSeum also offers free family nights the first Tuesday of every month.

