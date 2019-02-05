News

Free admission at The DoSeum this weekend for federal employees

Federal employee appreciation at The DoSeum Feb. 9, 10

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - The DoSeum has announced a free weekend for federal employees and their families. 

The DoSeum received a gift from USAA Foundation Inc., which allowed the children's museum to open its doors for free Feb. 9 and 10. 

More News Headlines

Federal employees with valid photo ID, including current and former military personnel and members of their households, will be able to visit The DoSeum at no charge.

Besides Federal Employee Appreciation Weekend, The DoSeum also offers free family nights the first Tuesday of every month.

 

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.