Free admission to LEGOLAND for teachers in August

SAN ANTONIO - Texas educators get free admission to LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio for the entire month of August.
The teacher appreciation month special will give teachers free walk-up admission and allow up to six friends and family members $5 off standard admission on each ticket.
Teachers who visit LEGOLAND in August will also be entered to win a free field trip for up to 30 students. This offer is only valid for educators who visit the discovery center in person.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center has 10 LEGO-themed attractions, including a 4D cinema, two LEGO-themed rides and a build and test area.
Teachers will need to show their school ID or a pay stub to receive the free admission discount.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center also offers special pricing for school field trips and educational workshops.
