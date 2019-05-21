SeaWorld offering free admission for veterans this summer

SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld is offering free day tickets to veterans and their families from May 20 to July 15.

To receive tickets, veterans must register online at Waves of Honor before June 9. Single-day tickets are only available for retired veterans and up to three dependent family members.

Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate. Special free veterans' tickets must be redeemed by July 15.

Waves of Honor also provides any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman one complimentary admission per year to either SeaWorld, Busch Gardens or Sesame Place.

