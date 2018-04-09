Free apps help block unwanted sales, telemarketing calls

SAN ANTONIO - The number of fake calls and robotic calls consumers receive each day is climbing.

Improvements in technology have allowed companies to use automatic dialers that don’t screen for numbers on the national Do Not Call Registry.

These robocalls feed fake information into the caller ID consumers see on their phones because the fraudulent telemarketers want you to think the call is from your bank or somewhere local, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Register your phone number to reduce unwanted sales calls

Sometimes the calls consumers receive are from real numbers that belong to someone who has no idea their number is being used improperly to front telemarketing schemes.

You can report fake numbers and robocalls to the FTC or by calling 1-888-3982-1222.

Free Android apps you can use to help block unwanted calls:

AT&T Call Protect

Call Blocker Free - Blacklist

Call App

Calls Blacklist

CallWatch

Hiya

Free iOS apps you can use to help block unwanted calls:

AT&T Call Protect

Hiya

Mr. Number Call Block & Lookup

Numbo

RoboKiller

TrapCall

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.