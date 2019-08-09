Free back-to-school event Friday at DoSeum

SAN ANTONIO - For parents and students who are getting for another school year, the 11th annual free Back-to-School Bash event Friday is offering useful resources.

The event, hosted by KLRN, will be held at The DoSeum from 6-8 p.m.

Nearly 2,000 people are expected to attend and take advantage of the fun, educational activities, exhibits at The Doseum and valuable resources for students.

Families who plan to visit the event will also get guest appearances from characters such as Curious George.

The DoSeum is located at 2800 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas, 78209.

