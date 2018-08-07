Free brunch and golf on Sunday at SA Topgolf for military

SAN ANTONIO - Pro women’s golfer Lexi Thompson is hosting a Military Appreciation Day at Topgolf San Antonio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is open to active military and veterans with a valid military ID.

Military personnel and their families can enjoy complimentary brunch, a free day of Topgolf, swing tips from Thompson and a special surprise from the nine-time tour title champion, according to the Facebook event page.

Each military guest will be allowed to bring a plus one and any children under 10 will not be required to have ID, according to the event page.

The event will be first come, first served based on the capacity of the venue and since this is Military City it’s advised anyone wanting to participate should show up early.

