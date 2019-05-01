Free help available for legal permanent residents wanting to become U.S. citizens

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio and community partners, including KSAT, are sponsoring an event to help people complete their applications to become U.S. citizens.

The Citizenship Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m May 11 at the Victory Center at San Antonio College located on North Main Street and West Dewey Street. Attendees are asked to use parking lots 13 or 14.

Trained volunteers and legal representatives will be available to assist Legal Permanent Residents in completing the N-400 Naturalization form.

Attendees are asked to bring the following items to the event:

Legal Permanent Resident card (green card)

State identification or Driver's License

All police records for those who have ever been arrested, cited, detained or charged

A list of all the schools attended or places worked in the last five years

A list of the addresses or places of residence for the last five years

All current and expired passports

For more information, call 210-521-4768, extension 232.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.