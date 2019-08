Free professional tours offered at these San Antonio landmarks on Sept. 21

SAN ANTONIO - Locals and visitors alike can celebrate the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Professional Tour Guide

Association of San Antonio on Sept. 21 with free tours of San Antonio's most iconic cultural and historic landmarks.

Certified professional tour guides will host tours at the following locations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tours will last approximately one and a half hours.

The Professional Tour Guide Association of San Antonio is one of the oldest organizations of its kind in the U.S.

Guests can reserve one of 20 spots in the tours online through Eventbrite.

9 a.m. tours:

Historic Eastside Cemeteries

San Antonio National Cemetery

Hemisfair Park

Valero/Alamo Plaza

San Pedro Creek Cultural Park

Main Plaza

Riverwalk Museum Reach

King William Neighborhood

Mission Concepcion

Mission San Jose

Mission San Juan

Mission Espada

Japanese Tea Garden

San Pedro Springs Park

11 a.m. tours:

Historic Eastside Cemeteries

San Antonio National Cemetery

Veteran’s Plaza/Tobin Plaza

Military/Main Plaza

King William Neighborhood

Mission Concepcion

Mission San Jose

Mission San Juan

Mission Espada

Japanese Tea Garden

San Pedro Springs Park

1 p.m. tours:

San Antonio National Cemetery

Downtown Architectural

Ornamentation

San Pedro Creek Cultural Park

Main Plaza

King William Neighborhood

Mission Concepcion

Mission San Jose

Mission San Juan

Mission Espada

3 p.m. tours:

San Antonio National Cemetery

San Antonio Fire Museum

Main Plaza

King William Neighborhood

Mission Concepcion

Mission San Jose

Mission Espada

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.