FREE TACO: Get free Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell

SAN ANTONIO - Taco Bell is shelling out free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday as part of the "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 109 to 104 in Game 2 in Toronto -- effectively "stealing" the win on the Raptors' home turf.

Free tacos are available in store between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., no purchase necessary and while supplies last.

The promotion also includes pickup orders at participating locations for web and app pay ahead orders only, but you must register as a user in the Taco Bell app in order to redeem the offer.

Even though the Raptors went on to take the NBA title, we still get free tacos. Winning.

Full offer details are available here.

A game was stolen...And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

