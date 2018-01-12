Free tacos, anyone? Date set for 40th annual Cowboy Breakfast

SAN ANTONIO - Free breakfast tacos, anyone?

The 40th annual Cowboy Breakfast will be held outside Cowboy's Dance hall on Jan. 26, kicking off the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo which runs from Feb. 8 through Feb. 25.

The free breakfast, which helps raise scholarship funds for San Antonio-area students, will start bright and early at 4:30 a.m.

The menu typically includes thousands of sausage and eggs tacos, chorizo and egg tacos, biscuits and gravy, tamales, juice and coffee.

Last year, chefs cooked up all of this FREE food:

12,000 Kiolbassa chorizo and egg tacos; 5,000 potato and egg

2,500 servings of Pioneer biscuits and gravy

8,000 Pioneer biscuits and Pruski’s sausage

5,000 Kiolbassa sausage wraps

10,000 Rudy’s BBQ beef tacos

10,000 Pruzkies sausage and egg tacos

8,000 bacon and egg tacos

10,000 delicious tamales

5,000 pints Oak Farms milk and orange juice

15,000 cups McDonald's Special Roast Coffee

20,000 servings of picante sauce

5,000 pastries from Flowers Baking Company/Buttercrust Tastykakes pastries

