Free VIA rides available to voters for primary election Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit officials are encouraging San Antonians to "Ride VIA to Vote" for the Texas primary election on Tuesday.

The initiative provides free transportation on municipal, state and federal election days for anyone who presents a valid voter registration card to the operator of the vehicle.

The service will be provided during regular bus service and VIAtrans paratransit service through the VIA service area on Tuesday.

VIA officials said any registered VIAtrans customers should schedule their trip in accordance with VIAtrans policies and procedures.

Anyone in need of additional information regarding routes and schedules on Election Day may call 210-362-2020.

