Friend rushes teen to hospital after he's shot multiple times, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in a Southeast Side neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said neighbors reported gunshots in the 400 block of Kayton Avenue around 5:30 a.m. The teen's friend rushed him to Mission Trails Baptist Hospital, but hospital staff immediately transferred the victim to University Hospital, police said.

According to authorities, the teen was in critical condition but was stabilized.

Police said they took the victim's friend in for questioning to learn more about what led to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

