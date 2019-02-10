Body of missing 83-year-old Frio County man found

FRIO COUNTY, Texas - UPDATE:

An 83-year-old man reported missing in Frio County Saturday has been found dead, according to the Frio County Sheriff's Office.

Juan "Johnny" Siller, who had Alzheimer's disease, was last seen wandering from his home on County Road 4429 near Pearsall around 5 p.m. Saturday. His body was found Sunday morning several miles away on a ranch in the 6000 block of Interstate 35 south.

Sheriff Albert De Leon told KSAT.com Siller somehow managed to walk across three fields despite the cold weather.

It appears the weather may have played a factor in Siller's death, De Leon said.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the community to keep Siller's family in their thoughts and prayers.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Frio County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an 83-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday evening.

Juan "Johnny" Siller, who has Alzheimer's disease, was last seen wandering with his black dog away from his home on County Road 4429 near Pearsall around 5 p.m. Saturday.

FCSO officials said they have been fighting the cold and wet weather since 3 a.m. Sunday, and have been utilizing tracking dogs from Hondo.

The dogs and deputies have followed Siller to a location at the outskirts of Pearsall on County Road 1581, which is about 3 miles away from his home.

Because Siller was last seen wearing a thin, gray sweater and crocs, deputies fear for the man's health because of the cold, wet weather.

"It is crucial we locate (Siller) to prevent any future danger to himself. Please contact (FCSO) immediately," officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Siller's whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (830) 334-3311.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.