From drugs to hugs: El Chapo's lawyers file legal docs so he can hug his wife

NEW YORK - Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman​​ is hoping to go from drugs to hugs after his lawyers filed legal documents requesting permission for the former drug kingpin to hug his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro.

El Chapo wants to embrace his wife, whom he's had no contact with for two years, over the courtroom railing, according to TMZ.

His lawyers are calling it a humanitarian gesture because El Chapo has been in solitary confinement since his arrest.

He reportedly only has interaction with people when his shackles are being put on or removed by guards and when his lawyers shake his hand when he's in court.

El Chapo's mental health is deteriorating as a result of his limited contact with the outside world, according to the legal documents.

The judge has not yet ruled on the request.

