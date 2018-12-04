From regular to robbery suspect: Man holds up favorite convenience store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 22-year-old man accused of back-to-back armed robberies at Circle K convenience stores on the city's Far West Side.

Ein Rodriguez, who was known by a store clerk as a regular at the store, was taken into custody Nov. 24 and is facing two counts of aggravated robbery.

Police were first called on Thanksgiving Day to the Circle K in the 8200 block of Culebra Road, where a store clerk said she was robbed at gunpoint.

The woman said Rodriguez went up to the counter to pay for a bag of chips, and, when she opened the cash register, Rodriguez pointed a silver handgun at her, demanding money from the register.

The woman said Rodriguez was in the store earlier that day getting cash back, according to an arrest affidavit.

An investigator with the San Antonio Police Department said surveillance footage showed Rodriguez pulling up and leaving the store in a blue van for the cash-back transaction.

The next day, police responded to the Circle K in 7800 block of Culebra Road for a robbery, which is less than a half-mile away from the other location. The store clerk said a man walked in displaying a silver handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

A man was seen on the store's surveillance video and was described as the same suspect matching the first armed robbery. The blue van was discovered to be used in the second robbery, the investigator said.

On Nov. 24, SAPD's Robbery Task Force Unit conducted "mobile surveillance" in the area of the two robberies, where they later found the suspect's blue van near the 8300 block of Culebra Road.

Rodriguez was found to fit the description of the suspect from the two robberies and taken in for questioning, according the affidavit.

Police said Rodriguez confessed to both robberies and, despite the gun being real, he told investigators it was not loaded.

Rodriguez's bail was set at $90,000 and is being held at the Bexar County Jail, according to jail officials.

