Frontier Airlines announces service from San Antonio to several new markets

SAN ANTONIO - Frontier Airlines and city leaders announced the addition of service to multiple new markets Thursday morning.

The ultra-low-cost carrier will offer service to Albuquerque, New Mexico; Charlotte, North Carolina; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; Oklahoma City; Omaha, Nebraska and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“These new destinations will entice people who weren’t already traveling to consider summer travel plans, and offers yet more options for business travelers,” said Russ Handy, aviation director for the city of San Antonio.

Of the nine cities mentioned, eight were previously unserved markets, according to a press release.

“The Greater San Antonio and Central Texas communities continue to respond well to our Low Fares Done Right philosophy and we are proud to continue our commitment and bring even more low fares to San Antonio,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network planning and revenue for Frontier Airlines.

The reveal marks the largest air service announcement in San Antonio Airport history.

