Frontier Airlines offering $20 flights from San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO - For those who have been wanting to visit Bourbon Street in New Orleans or see the nearby Rocky Mountains in Denver, check out these low-fare flights out of the San Antonio Airport.

Frontier Airlines announced its Buck Fares on its website, offering $20 one-way flights from San Antonio Airport.

Travelers can also purchase $39 round-trip, nonstop flights from San Antonio to cities such New Orleans, Denver or Oklahoma City.

To take advantage of the sale, travelers must purchase the flights by Wednesday, July 11, 2018, and fly between Aug. 13 and Nov. 14.

While the low-fare sale may be a steal, it is worth noting that Frontier Airlines does not include a free carry-on bag but rather a small personal item.

