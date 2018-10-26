Fort Sam pediatrician pleads guilty to child sex charge, loses license to practice medicine

SAN ANTONIO - A pediatrician practicing medicine at Fort Sam Houston has lost his license after pleading guilty to a child sex charge.

Mark Alan Barhnardt, 52, entered the plea on Sept. 25 to a charge of indecency with a child by exposure. Court records show he received four years' deferred adjudication.

On Friday, the Texas Medical Board's disciplinary panel determined "(Barnhardt's) continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare" and issued a temporary suspension of Barnhardt's license.

A press release from the board said the suspension takes effect immediately.

