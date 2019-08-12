Fuel spill shuts down lanes of I-37 near S. New Braunfels Ave.

SAN ANTONIO - A fuel spill shut down the northbound lanes of I-37 near South New Braunfels Avenue early Monday morning.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, a truck "bottomed out" and spilled the oil just before 6 a.m.

The truck that spilled the oil eventually stopped near Fair Avenue, but traffic is backed up as a result of the spill.

The onramp at South New Braunfels is shut down and police are keeping cars out of the right lane of the highway.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.