Authorities searching for man convicted of sex crime against 7-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man convicted of a sex crime nearly a decade ago remains at large.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has been searching for Eric Duke since an arrest warrant was issued in November 2017. The warrant is for failure to comply with sex offender registration conditions, which Duke is required to do for the rest of his life due to his 2009 conviction.

In 2009, Duke was sentenced to five years in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He was convicted of indecency with a 7-year-old boy by sexual contact.

What we know about Duke:

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

His last known place of residence was on the NE Side of San Antonio

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information on Duke that could lead to his arrest.

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER FUGITIVES

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.