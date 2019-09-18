Funding approved for alternate bicycle lane route on lower Broadway corridor

SAN ANTONIO - Funding was recently approved for bike lanes in the downtown area but not the lower corridor of Broadway, and some cyclists say they’re not happy about it.

An alternate route, however, has been approved.

A traffic study said lower Broadway was too narrow to add bikes lanes from I-35 to Houston Street.

Instead, cyclists will be diverted from Broadway onto Avenue B and Alamo Street.

In addition to the $42 million that will be used for repairs to Broadway from Houston Street to Hildebrand Avenue, $6 million was approved for the bike lanes.

