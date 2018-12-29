Funeral arrangements released for Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo

SAN ANTONIO - Funeral arrangements have been released for Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner Paul Elizondo, who died Thursday at the age of 83.

Elizondo will lie in state beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday at San Fernando Cathedral at 115 Main Plaza.

The Elizondo family will receive friends at the cathedral beginning at 5 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at San Fernando Cathedral at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Entombment will follow at San Fernando II Mausoleum.

Elizondo is survived by his wife of 55 years, Irene Elizondo; his sons, David Elizondo, Richard Elizondo and John Elizondo; his granddaughters, Adelina, Marrisa, and Sofia; and the mother of the grandchildren, Lucinda Elizondo.

