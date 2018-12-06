Funeral attendees remember George H. W. Bush for dedication to service, commitment to faith

HOUSTON - Funeral services for 41st President George H.W. Bush were held Thursday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

The service started around 10 a.m. and had a guest list of about 1,000 people.

Those in attendance included family members, close friends, sports stars — including Dikembe Mutombo and Astros legends Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell — country music singer Reba McEntire and many prominent Houstonians.

Attendees celebrated Bush’s dedication to service and commitment to faith.

Bush’s service to the country included serving as a U.S. Navy fighter pilot, a congressman, CIA director, vice president and later the 41st president.

Those in attendance described Bush as a good man who was loyal, friendly and humble.

One woman in attendance, who used to work for Bush, remembered him as a joker who loved his wife.

“He was hilarious. He joked and kid all the time. I very rarely saw him be serious. I mean, I can think of actual moment of seriousness, but most of the time, he was all pranks and jokes,” Jennifer Dawson said.

Dawson said the relationship between Bush and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, was one full of love. She said the funeral was like watching two high school sweethearts who are once again reunited in heaven.

