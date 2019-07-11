Funeral services today for fallen Kendall County sheriff's deputy

SAN ANTONIO - Funeral services will be held on Thursday for a Kendall County Sheriff's office deputy who was hit and killed while conducting a traffic stop.

Deputy Carlos Ramirez, 32, was fatally struck by a truck on I-10 near mile marker 533 last week.

Ramirez had been with the Kendall County Sheriff's Office since 2016. His death was the first in the line of duty in 20 years for the department.

The morning services will start with a law enforcement procession from Comfort High School to Oak Hills Church in San Antonio.

The procession starts around 11:15 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The family is asking those who attend the service to wear red, white and blue casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the 100 Club of Kendall County, which says it has already collected more than $32,000 for Ramirez's family.

Funeral Services

Thursday, July 11

1:30 p.m.

Oak Hills Church

19595 I-10, San Antonio, Texas

Graveside Services and interrment

Tuesday, July 16

11:30 a.m.

Ft. Bliss National Cemetery

El Paso, Texas

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.