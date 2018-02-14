News

Funny, friendly Valentine's Day safety reminder from Texas fire marshal

Use caution when playing with fire

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas fire marshal sent a friendly reminder to stay safe during Valentine’s Day via Twitter.

“We apologize for reminding you that 37 percent of candle fires start in the bedroom,” the tweet reads.

It ends with #ValentinesDay — appropriate and fitting for Wednesday aka #HumpDay.

If you’re searching for a restaurant for Wednesday night KSAT has some options.

