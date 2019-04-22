Furry frenzy! Viral video shows Easter Bunny getting into fisticuffs

ORLANDO - The Easter Bunny was spotted in downtown Orlando throwing haymakers in a since-deleted, viral Instagram video.

The fight allegedly began when a man bumped into a woman outside a comedy club, according to WKMG.

In the video, a man and a woman appear to be fighting when the Easter Bunny runs up and starts punching the man.

An officer is able to break up the fight, but not before the woman gets one last punch in, the video shows.

The Easter Bunny gets a little love from the crowd before leaving the scene.

Watch the video here.

***WARNING: The video contains graphic language.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.