Future of La Vernia superintendent remains unclear after board meeting

LA VERNIA, Texas - The future of the La Vernia Independent School District superintendent remains unknown.

The school board held its regular meeting Monday night. On the agenda was possible action regarding the evaluation of the superintendent, Dr. Trent Lovette, after a string of allegations against him involving inappropriate behavior surfaced earlier this month.

No action was taken on Lovette.

A district spokesman said the district is still gathering information about the allegations before deciding Lovette's future.

Lovette became superintendent in 2018 after the previous superintendent resigned following an athletic hazing scandal involving reports of sexual assaults among students.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.