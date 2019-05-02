Gang-affiliated inmate jumped in high-security area of jail, sources say

SAN ANTONIO - An inmate at the Bexar County Jail was assaulted Wednesday by three other inmates, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Sources identified the victim as 46-year-old Isaac Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said it was unable to confirm the identity of the inmate because he is a victim of assault, although the agency has routinely released the names of assaulted inmates in the past.

According to Johnny Garcia, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, the inmate was attacked by three other inmates who were also being held in a high-security facility for gang members.

Garcia said that while the call initially came out as a stabbing, the inmate was treated by jail medical staff and was found to have suffered minor wounds in the attack. He said the inmate did not need to be transported to a hospital for treatment.

Sources said Cantu is a member of a gang, however Garcia declined to confirm whether the assault was gang related.

Inmates kept in high-security facilities such as the one where Cantu was being held must be accompanied by a detention officer at all times while out of their cell, Garcia said. He was unable to elaborate on how the inmate was assaulted.

Garcia said charges are pending against the inmates involved in the assault.

Online records show Cantu was booked Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.

