Gang member arrested with drugs, $82,010 in cash at West Side home, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old San Antonio man who officials said is a confirmed gang member and had over 160 grams of various drugs along with thousands of dollars in cash.

Sheriff’s Office officials said David Medina was taken into custody Wednesday at his residence following the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit elicited a Search Warrant today

05/23/18



Arrested Person : David Medina (confirmed gang member )



Recovered : 134Grams of Heroin (Street Value $8,000) , 23Grams... https://t.co/vEMa0OWqNY — Bexar County Sheriff (@BexarCoSheriff) May 23, 2018

The drug bust was at Medina’s home in the 2500 block of Suzette Avenue on the city’s West Side.

Officials said the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit found 134 grams of heroin -- with a street value of $8,000 -- 23 grams of methadone and 5 grams of marijuana.

After the discovery, the Narcotics Unit executed a second search warrant for Medina’s storage unit where deputies found and seized $82,010 in cash.

Medina is being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, which are first- and second-degree felonies.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.