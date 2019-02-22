Garage fire in Leon Valley spreads to home next door, firefighters say

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Investigators are looking into what sparked a garage fire at a home in Leon Valley that spread to a neighboring home late Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. at the home in the 6200 block of Setting Sun, which is located not far from Highway 16 and Evers Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy flames and smoke showing. The fire originated in the garage area of the home and then spread to a wooden fence, just before going up to the attic of the home next door, firefighters said.

Fire officials said everyone from inside both homes made it out safely. The damage to the first home is estimated at $75,000 and is estimated at $10,000 for the second home.

Investigators said the source of the fire has yet to be determined.

The Leon Valley Fire Department, the Leon Valley Police Department, the Shavano Park Fire Department and the Castle Hills Fire Department all answered the call.

