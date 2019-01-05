Garage fire leaves NE side home with smoke, water damage

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Investigators are looking into what sparked a garage fire at a Northeast Side home early Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to the 3800 block of Candlestone Drive and found the garage engulfed in flames.

Firefighters with the Kirby Fire Department were able to contain the fire to the garage. However, the home sustained significant smoke and water damage.

Two people inside the home at the time of the fire were able to get out of the house safely.

Officials with the Kirby Fire Department did not immediately disclose an estimate for the amount of damage the home sustained.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.