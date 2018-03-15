Evacuations underway after construction crew ruptures gas line on city's NE side

SAN ANTONIO - Multiple San Antonio Fire Department units are at the scene of a major gas line leak on the city’s Northeast side that was ruptured by a construction crew working in the area.

The gas leak was reported in the 2600 block of Nacogdoches Road and caused for nearby businesses and communities in the area to evacuate.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, CPS Energy has been notified and will be working to repair the damaged gas line.

