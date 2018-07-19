Police: Gas station manager tied up as 3 men steal from ATM, cash register

SAN ANTONIO - A store manager at a gas station on the city's South Side experienced a terrible ordeal as she was tied up while three men robbed the ATM and cash register, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident was reported just after 6 a.m. at the Murphy USA Express gas station located in the 1400 block of Palo Alto Road.

According to police, officers were dispatched for a robbery in progress. The manager said three men entered the store and tied her up behind the counter. That's when, police said, one of the men opened the cash register while the other two pried open the ATM inside the store.

Police said the suspects did not display a weapon, but that the manager still feared for her life. The men took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle towards Interstate 35 through a Walmart parking lot. The investigation into the robbery is on-going.

