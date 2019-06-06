Gas station robber on the run in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels Police are looking for a man who robbed a Texaco cashier at gunpoint Thursday morning, according to a press release.

A man is accused of displaying a handgun then using a note to demand cash from the register at a Texaco in the 1100 block of North Interstate 35, investigators said.

Police said the man ran away with an unknown amount of cash and they were unable to catch him.

The clerk was unharmed, a press release said.

Police are looking for a male described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and in his 30s with a slender build.

The man was last seen wearing a gray pullover sweatshirt with a striped blue and white hoodie covering his head, dark-colored knit jogging pants and white low top Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to called crime stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online.

