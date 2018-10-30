Gasoline spill during work on motorcycle starts garage fire

SAN ANTONIO - A gasoline spill during a man's work on a motorcycle sparked a fire inside the garage of a Northeast Side home late Monday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. at the home in the 6700 block of Glen Fair, which is located not far from Crestway Road and O'Connor Road.

Firefighters said a couple of men were working on a motorcycle inside the garage when they spilled the gasoline.

Firefighters arrived to find a resident of the home trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. The crews put the flames out quickly without incident.

The resident was checked by emergency crews for a possible burn, fire officials said.

The fire caused roughly $2,000 worth of damage to the home.

